UK-India Corridor: A Bright Spot in Global Economic Realignment

Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has underscored the immense potential of a robust UK-India corridor, extending far beyond mere trade, to foster integrated value chains. Addressing the UK-India Week 2026, Mittal lauded India as a beacon of economic growth and stability, despite the prevailing global economic uncertainties.

Mittal confidently projected India’s economy to surge from its current USD 4 trillion scale to a remarkable USD 10 trillion, emphasizing that any global strategy ignoring India would miss a pivotal growth narrative of the coming decade. He noted India's unique position as an indispensable ally for global businesses amid worldwide economic shifts.

Highlighting future growth driven by innovation and partnerships, Mittal emphasized the UK and India’s shared democratic values as a foundation for enhancing their economic corridor. This alignment could foster not just trade but also cooperative ventures that tap into high-growth markets, with India serving as a trusted nucleus for manufacturing and innovation.