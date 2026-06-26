Germany Challenges EU's Methane Regulation Amid Fuel Supply Concerns

Germany has raised concerns against the EU's methane emissions regulation, warning it could impact jet fuel supplies, especially amid disruptions caused by the Iran war. The EU aims to require monitoring of emissions, but faces opposition from various countries seeking to delay the implementation by three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Europes Biggest Gas Market | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:13 IST
Germany Challenges EU's Methane Regulation Amid Fuel Supply Concerns
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Germany, Europe's largest gas market, is opposing the European Union's new methane emissions regulation for fuel imports, citing potential disruptions to jet fuel supplies amid the current energy crisis caused by the Iran conflict.

The EU intends to enforce strict monitoring of methane emissions for fuel deliveries starting next year, aiming to significantly reduce leaks of this potent greenhouse gas. However, the policy has faced backlash from industry leaders, including the U.S., warning it could complicate gas imports.

Ahead of the EU ministers' meeting, Germany's Economy Minister, Katherina Reiche, emphasized the need for a postponement or suspension of the regulation. The EU remains firm on its climate agenda, with Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen indicating readiness to implement the rules with some flexibility while rejecting a full rewrite.

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