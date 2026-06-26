The German Parliaments Budget Committee Approved The Governments Planned Purchase Of A Stake Worth Up To Billion Billion In Knds On Friday

Germany's Bundestag budget committee has given the green light for the government's substantial investment of €7.2 billion in KNDS, a significant player in the European defense manufacturing sector. The approved fund aims to provide Germany with equal shareholder status alongside France.

The investment serves strategic purposes, including enhanced oversight of matters critical to security and fortifying the synergy of Europe's defense capabilities. This marks a pivotal moment in Franco-German cooperation in defense.

The parliamentary approval also accelerates KNDS's plans for a dual IPO in major financial hubs, Frankfurt and Paris, scheduled for next month. This is anticipated to be one of the most prominent defense sector market entries in Europe in recent years.