Iran's Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz Control and Gulf States' Response
Iran asserted its right to control the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states against aligning with the U.S. following an attack on a ship. With oil prices fluctuating and regional security at stake, Iran's and the Gulf states' differing approaches continue to dominate discussions and diplomatic efforts.
Iran reasserted its right to control shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, cautioning Gulf states against siding with the U.S., following a ship attack near Oman that underscored the delicate nature of an initial deal aimed at ending the Iran war.
The U.S. and six Gulf states dismissed Iran's claims of imposing tolls on vessels transiting the strait, emphasizing the need for free navigation. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that safe passage could not be guaranteed without recognizing Iran's role as a coastal state.
Despite fluctuating oil prices, tensions remain high with issues such as the U.S. military presence in the Gulf and Iran's demand to govern the strait alongside Oman, all contributing to a volatile regional climate.