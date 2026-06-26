Mystery Surrounds Former AAP Candidate's Death: Suicide or Foul Play?

The Rajkot community is grappling with shock and suspicion following the mysterious death of 23-year-old Nandani Bosamiya, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. Found hanging in a flat, her death is initially considered a suicide, but her family's accusations point to potential foul play by her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain.

The State Women's Commission has escalated the case, demanding a detailed report from the police amidst allegations of mental and physical abuse. Nandani reportedly had frequent disputes with Aslam, who is married with a child. The family claims he orchestrated the scene to appear as a suicide after a history of disputes and harassment.

Officials are rigorously tracking Aslam's whereabouts, while forensic examinations are underway. The investigation's outcome will determine if murder charges or abetment to suicide charges are warranted. The case has sparked widespread attention, raising pressing questions about relationship violence and legal accountability. (ANI)