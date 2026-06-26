Reliance Jio Solidifies Telecom Leadership in May 2026 with Unprecedented Growth

Reliance Jio strengthens its lead in India's telecom sector in May 2026, excelling in wireless, wireline, and fixed wireless segments. It reported the highest net additions and gained market share across all measured areas, including an expansion in the FWA market driven by Jio AirFiber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:16 IST
Reliance Jio Solidifies Telecom Leadership in May 2026 with Unprecedented Growth
Representative Image (Photo/Jio) . Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio has further solidified its dominant position in the Indian telecom sector in May 2026, showcasing superior performance across the wireless, visitor location register (VLR), wireline, and fixed wireless access (FWA) segments, according to the latest industry data derived from a TRAI report.

In the wireless domain, Jio outpaced its competitors with Home Location Register (HLR) net additions about 1.3 times higher than its closest rivals. The company's overall market share swelled by 62 basis points year-on-year, reaching an impressive 41.6 percent. Additionally, Jio fortified its leading status in the VLR segment with a 44.2 percent Customer Market Share (CMS), aided by a 132 basis point growth from the previous year, the most significant annual gain among telecom operators.

Jio was the sole telecom entity to document positive net subscriber growth in May 2026, adding 2.3 million users, while others saw stagnation or contraction. Notably, Jio's wireline market presence grew substantially, with subscriber additions surpassing its nearest competitor by 8.2 times, largely propelled by Jio AirFiber, contributing 0.4 million FWA subscriber additions and commanding a 78.4 percent market share.

As of May 2026, the company counted 4,732,703 Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) Fixed Wireless subscribers, seeing a monthly surge of 5.05 percent compared to April. Jio's influence in the 5G fixed wireless segment also intensified, culminating in a subscriber base of 8,968,567 by month's end, underscoring its broad multi-segment leadership. (ANI)

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