India's Wireless Market Surges with Steady Growth

India's wireless industry recorded a significant increase in subscriber numbers, rising from 1288.96 million in April 2026 to 1294.46 million by May 2026. This 0.43% monthly growth rate is documented in a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, showcasing the consistent upward trend in both urban and rural sectors.

The data presents that wireless subscriptions in urban sectors climbed from 739.78 million to 744.36 million, while rural subscriptions edged up from 549.18 million to 550.11 million over the same period. Consequently, the country's wireless tele-density rose from 90.28% to 90.61%, with urban and rural tele-densities also showing increases to 144.39% and 60.25%, respectively.

Despite the growth, market dynamics remain skewed towards urban regions, which account for 57.50% of the total subscribers. Overall connectivity, including broadband use, reached 1343.10 million at the end of May, driven by 1032.75 million wireless broadband users. The sector remains concentrated under key players, led by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd.