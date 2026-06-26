Chipmaker Instability Strains Nasdaq and S&P 500 Amid AI Investment Surge

The Sp And The Nasdaq Were Set For Weekly Losses On Friday

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and broad S&P 500 indices are experiencing weekly declines as chipmakers confront valuation challenges and AI-related investment pressures.

Micron Technology delivered strong earnings but its stock fell, contributing to concerns despite upbeat performance earlier this year. Deflationary movements welcome yet not enough to balance market skittishness.

Meanwhile, Apple's price hikes add to inflation worries, despite reduced oil costs due to de-escalating Middle Eastern tensions. Investment shifts towards defensive and overlooked sectors hint at strategies adapting to evolving economic dynamics.