Global Markets Sway with Tech Selloff and Oil Price Dip

Global equity markets saw a decline due to profit-taking in technology and chip stocks. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped sharply following increased tanker exits from the Strait of Hormuz. Despite Wall Street indices showing mixed performances, overall market trends point towards a temporary selloff amid broader economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Equity Markets Edged Lower On Friday And Were Set For A Weekly Decline | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:21 IST
Global Markets Sway with Tech Selloff and Oil Price Dip
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On Friday, global equity markets experienced a downturn, largely influenced by profit-taking activities that led to a selloff in technology and chip stocks. Additionally, crude oil prices plunged as increased oil tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz alleviated previous supply concerns.

In the United States, all three major Wall Street indexes showcased volatility. Healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks exhibited gains, helping to counteract losses observed in industrial, technology, and energy sectors. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on course for weekly losses, contrasting with the Dow's positive trajectory.

Market analyst Mark Hackett noted that the current selloff should be seen in the context of a healthy consolidation period following months of growth, accentuating a rotation away from technology sectors. Internationally, European and Asian markets reported declines, with oil and yen dynamics playing significant roles in financial fluctuations.

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