India's United Front Against Drug Trafficking: A Day of Action

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Indian law enforcement agencies undertook a comprehensive crackdown on drug trafficking activities, resulting in the destruction of seized narcotics valued at crores of rupees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the necessity of employing a 'detect, disrupt and destroy' strategy to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates.

In a striking display of the ongoing fight against narcotics, police in Assam's Dibrugarh obliterated narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, including 271 grams of brown sugar and 77 kg of ganja. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh confirmed that the substances were collected over a nine-month period, with 112 arrests made in 67 drug-related cases during this timeframe.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police disposed of drugs worth Rs 4.25 crore at a specialized facility. Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma explained that the contraband, which included hash, heroin, and opium, was seized in 73 cases dating back to 2014. The national endeavor was underscored by Shah during the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre in New Delhi, where he called for enhanced inter-state cooperation and intelligence sharing against narcotics trade.