AfDB Advances Mauritania-Mali Power Link with New Contracts

The African Development Bank has marked a major step in expanding regional electricity infrastructure after witnessing the signing of three implementation contracts for the 225 kV Mauritania–Mali Power Interconnection Project, an initiative expected to strengthen energy security and improve electricity access across both countries.

The contracts were signed in April 2026 between the Manantali Energy Management Company (SOGEM) and the selected contracting companies. SOGEM, which operates under the Senegal River Basin Development Organization (OMVS), is responsible for implementing large-scale electrification projects that promote regional cooperation and energy integration.

The project will construct a 225 kV high-voltage transmission line connecting strategic locations in Mauritania and Mali, creating a stronger cross-border electricity network that improves supply reliability, supports power trading and enhances the stability of both national electricity grids. Officials described the agreements as an important milestone that moves the long-planned project from preparation to implementation while supporting broader economic and social development across the region.

New Transmission Lines to Expand Energy Access

The signed agreements include construction of a 225 kV double-circuit transmission line linking Kiffa, Tintane and Yélimané, creating a key electricity corridor between Mauritania and Mali that will facilitate cross-border energy exchanges. The contracts also cover construction of another 225 kV double-circuit transmission line between Tintane and Aioun, which will reinforce Mauritania's domestic electricity network and improve access to power in underserved communities. In addition, the agreements include supervision and monitoring services to ensure that construction meets technical standards, maintains quality and remains on schedule. The signing ceremony was attended by Mauritania's Minister of Economic Affairs and Development Abdallah Ould Souleymane Cheikh Sidiya, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Ould Khaled, and Malinne Blomberg, the African Development Bank Group's Country Manager for Mauritania.

Speaking at the event, Energy and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Ould Khaled described the project as an "electric line of hope", saying it lays the foundation for a more integrated regional electricity market capable of supporting economic growth while improving the living conditions of people in both countries. Malinne Blomberg said the project demonstrates the African Development Bank's continued commitment to supporting Sahel countries as they work toward achieving universal electricity access by 2030.

Project Supports Africa's Energy Goals

Once completed, the project will deliver a 1,373-kilometre electricity interconnection linking the power grids of Mauritania and Mali. The expanded network will strengthen regional integration, encourage electricity trading and make it easier to transmit renewable energy, particularly solar power, across borders. The initiative forms part of the African Development Bank Group's Desert to Power Initiative, which seeks to generate 10 gigawatts of solar energy and provide electricity access to 250 million people across 11 Sahel countries, stretching from Senegal to Djibouti. The interconnection project also contributes to Mission 300, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, which aims to provide electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

Beyond improving transmission infrastructure, the project is expected to lower electricity production costs, strengthen energy security, support industrial development and encourage economic activity in communities connected to the new network. Reliable and affordable electricity is also expected to improve access to essential services and create better opportunities for businesses and households. Construction is scheduled to continue over the coming years, with the full Mauritania–Mali interconnection project expected to be completed by 2030, creating one of the region's most important cross-border energy links and supporting a more connected and resilient West African power system.