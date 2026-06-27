Angola Opens Luanda Science and Tech Park to Boost Innovation and Research

Angola has officially opened the Luanda Science and Technology Park (Luanda Tech), a landmark facility designed to strengthen scientific research, encourage innovation and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs as the country works to diversify its economy through knowledge and technology.

The park was inaugurated by President João Lourenço with support from the African Development Bank Group as part of the $100 million Science and Technology Project (STDP). The wider programme has already modernized science infrastructure across the country, refurbished dozens of facilities and trained more than 1,500 science teachers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Lourenço said science and technology are essential for any country seeking long-term development. He described the new park as a place where universities, researchers, businesses and young innovators can work together to create practical solutions for Angola's development challenges. He said investing in the knowledge and creativity of young people will help the country develop home-grown solutions while strengthening national research capacity and accelerating technological progress.

Investment Focuses on Skills and Young Talent

African Development Bank Country Manager Pietro Toigo described the opening of Luanda Tech as more than the launch of a new building, saying it represents Angola's commitment to investing in knowledge, youth and scientific capacity to drive inclusive economic growth. He said the Bank and the Angolan Government are already looking ahead to the project's second phase, which could establish additional technology corridors in provinces across the country. According to Toigo, Luanda Tech has been designed to provide an environment where researchers, entrepreneurs, students and innovators can transform ideas into practical solutions that generate economic value.

The project has also made substantial investments in education and human capital. Funding has supported 161 scholarships for students attending international universities while providing secondary education opportunities for 1,204 girls from disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing science-related studies and future careers. Toigo noted that these investments support Angola's National Development Plan 2023–2027 and also align with African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah's strategic priority of turning demographic growth into economic opportunity by investing in young people, skills development and employment.

Stronger Research Capacity for Economic Growth

Beyond the construction of Luanda Tech, the Science and Technology Project has strengthened research and education infrastructure across the country. The programme has equipped 54 science laboratories in 18 secondary schools, trained more than 1,500 faculty members, researchers, technicians and academic counsellors, and financed 73 research projects, with nearly one-third of the grants awarded to women researchers.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Albano Lopes Ferreira said the opening of the Science and Technology Park represents an important milestone in implementing Angola's national science, technology and innovation policy. He explained that the facility creates new opportunities to strengthen scientific research, encourage innovation and improve the country's competitiveness by supporting knowledge-based solutions. The Luanda Tech project is expected to become a central hub connecting education, research and business, helping young innovators develop new technologies while encouraging closer collaboration between universities, industry and government institutions.

With continued support from the African Development Bank Group, Angola is building a stronger foundation for scientific research, technological innovation and skilled workforce development. The new science park is expected to play a key role in creating high-value jobs, supporting entrepreneurship and helping diversify the country's economy beyond its traditional sectors through innovation and knowledge-driven growth.