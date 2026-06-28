Hungary's Paks Power Plant Faces Output Cut Due to River Heat

Hungarys Paks Nuclear Power Plant Is Likely To Reduce Output By An Additional Mw On Sunday Because Of The High Temperature Of The Danube River That It Uses As A Coolant

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant is set to diminish its energy output by an additional 320 MW this Sunday. This decision comes in response to the rising temperature of the Danube River, the plant's main cooling source. Experts indicate that such temperature shifts can hinder cooling efficiency.

The Hungarian government's announcement on its official website highlighted the critical role the Danube plays in the power plant's operations. With ongoing high temperatures, the river's ability to cool the plant's systems has been compromised, necessitating the temporary reduction in power output to maintain safety and efficiency.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that energy demands continue to be managed effectively while prioritizing the long-term functionality and safety of the Paks nuclear facility.