Hungary's Paks Power Plant Faces Output Cut Due to River Heat

The Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary is anticipated to lower its energy production by an additional 320 MW. This reduction is necessary due to the elevated temperature of the Danube River, which serves as the plant's cooling source, as reported by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Paks Nuclear Power Plant Is Likely To Reduce Output By An Additional Mw On Sunday Because Of The High Temperature Of The Danube River That It Uses As A Coolant | Updated: 28-06-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 15:07 IST
Hungary's Paks Power Plant Faces Output Cut Due to River Heat
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Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant is set to diminish its energy output by an additional 320 MW this Sunday. This decision comes in response to the rising temperature of the Danube River, the plant's main cooling source. Experts indicate that such temperature shifts can hinder cooling efficiency.

The Hungarian government's announcement on its official website highlighted the critical role the Danube plays in the power plant's operations. With ongoing high temperatures, the river's ability to cool the plant's systems has been compromised, necessitating the temporary reduction in power output to maintain safety and efficiency.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that energy demands continue to be managed effectively while prioritizing the long-term functionality and safety of the Paks nuclear facility.

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