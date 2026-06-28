Sizzling Summer: Heatwave's Deadly Toll in France
France has reported 1,000 excess deaths during a severe heatwave. Authorities warn the death toll may rise as more data emerges, especially from residential care. The heatwave, the worst on record for Europe, disrupted power supplies and damaged infrastructure, affecting mainly older adults.
France is grappling with the fallout of a searing heatwave that has resulted in 1,000 excess deaths, according to the public health agency.
Sante Publique has highlighted that the majority of fatalities are older individuals and anticipates an increase as more death reports from care facilities surface.
The heatwave, noted as the worst Europe has ever recorded, has left a trail of destruction, shattering temperature records and straining infrastructure.