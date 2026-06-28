Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decisions on Trump and Transgender Athlete Laws

The Us Supreme Court Is Expected To Wrap Up Its Current Term In The Coming Days

The U.S. Supreme Court is approaching the conclusion of its current term, with significant cases yet unresolved. Among these, three involve Donald Trump's expansive assertion of presidential authority, along with other pivotal cases addressing election laws and transgender athlete participation in sports.

The court, holding a 6-3 conservative majority, plans to release decisions for the seven remaining cases soon. Trump's cases focus on his attempts to remove officials from key federal positions and limit birthright citizenship, testing the limits of executive powers. Despite some victories, he faced setbacks, notably with his national emergency tariffs.

Attention also turns to two election-related cases, including a Mississippi law about mail-in ballots, and laws in Idaho and West Virginia regarding transgender athletes. Additionally, the court is considering the legality of 'geofence' warrants used for location-based suspect identification.