Wimbledon Begins: Sinner and Sabalenka in the Spotlight

Wimbledon is set to begin Monday with much anticipation as defending champion Jannik Sinner seeks to secure his fifth Grand Slam title. The Italian star faces Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening match. Sinner aims to leverage his recent French Open experience, where he faced physical challenges, to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, ranked as the top seed in the women's category, is on a quest for her first major victory this year. Despite facing challenges and contemplating retirement after a tough loss at the French Open, Sabalenka is focused on her first match against Teodora Kostovic, buoyed by new mental strategies.

Adding to the high stakes, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit for a historic 25th Grand Slam title, confident on Wimbledon's grass courts. The Serb believes the conditions are favorable, having performed well historically at the All England Club, and is ready for his upcoming battle against Wu Yibing.