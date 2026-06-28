Wimbledon 2024: Champion Sinner's Quest and Sabalenka's First Wimbledon Glory

As Wimbledon 2024 begins, defending champion Jannik Sinner aims for his fifth Grand Slam title while Aryna Sabalenka seeks her first major win of the year. Novak Djokovic continues his historic pursuit of a 25th major crown. Key matches set the stage for a thrilling start on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wimbledon Begins On Monday | Updated: 28-06-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 15:18 IST
Wimbledon 2024: Champion Sinner's Quest and Sabalenka's First Wimbledon Glory
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Wimbledon 2024 kicks off with reigning champion Jannik Sinner eyeing a fifth Grand Slam victory amidst challenging conditions and his own lack of recent preparation. The Italian's opening face-off is against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, with hopes that bypassing warm-up tournaments might prove beneficial.

The women's spotlight is on Aryna Sabalenka, the world leader on the WTA circuit, who is determined to cement her prowess by clinching her first Grand Slam title in a year. Despite her recent setbacks, Sabalenka remains optimistic ahead of her initial clash with Teodora Kostovic.

Novak Djokovic remains focused on capturing a record-breaking 25th major title, with Wimbledon offering a promising opportunity. His preparation, honed from past grasscourt successes at the All England Club, positions him as a top contender in the historic tournament.

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