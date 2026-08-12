Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amid Stabilizing Oil and Cooling US Inflation

Euro zone government bond yields declined as oil prices steadied and U.S. inflation data showed a slight cooling. Traders monitored talks on the Strait of Hormuz and awaited the Federal Open Market Committee's reaction to August inflation data. ECB rate hike expectations slightly decreased amid global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:07 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amid Stabilizing Oil and Cooling US Inflation
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Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Wednesday as stabilization in oil prices coincided with a slight cooling in U.S. inflation data on a year-over-year basis. Attention was on ongoing discussions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, although hopes for an imminent resolution dimmed amid new maritime attacks and entrenched positions from the U.S. and Iran.

The oil market remained relatively calm, with Brent crude steady at $88.90 per barrel. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, decreased by 2 basis points to 3.157%, reflecting the global interest in economic developments.

Analysts noted that the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee would closely scrutinize August's inflation report before deciding on interest rates in September. Meanwhile, traders adjusted their projections for further European Central Bank rate hikes, with money markets now indicating a slightly reduced expectation of 39 basis points of additional monetary tightening.

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