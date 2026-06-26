Hungary's Euro Adoption Challenges: Debt Reduction Woes

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar emphasizes that reducing public debt is Hungary's biggest challenge in meeting euro adoption criteria. He insists that efficient use of EU funds would eliminate the need for austerity measures. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Karman highlights the significant budget deficit, necessitating a revised 2026 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Friday That Reducing Public Debt Would Be The Toughest Hurdle In Meeting Euro Adoption Criteria | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:06 IST
Hungary's Euro Adoption Challenges: Debt Reduction Woes
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Hungary's ambitions to adopt the euro face significant challenges, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar. The most formidable obstacle is slashing the country's public debt.

Magyar assured on Friday that by utilizing EU funds more efficiently, Hungary could avoid severe austerity measures. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in overcoming these fiscal hurdles.

Finance Minister Karman noted that the current budget deficit exceeds the official projections, stressing that a comprehensive weekend review will lead to a revised 2026 budget. Both debt and deficit fulfillment are critical milestones for joining the ERM-2.

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