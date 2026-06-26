Hungary's Euro Adoption Challenges: Debt Reduction Woes

Hungarys Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Friday That Reducing Public Debt Would Be The Toughest Hurdle In Meeting Euro Adoption Criteria

Hungary's ambitions to adopt the euro face significant challenges, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar. The most formidable obstacle is slashing the country's public debt.

Magyar assured on Friday that by utilizing EU funds more efficiently, Hungary could avoid severe austerity measures. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in overcoming these fiscal hurdles.

Finance Minister Karman noted that the current budget deficit exceeds the official projections, stressing that a comprehensive weekend review will lead to a revised 2026 budget. Both debt and deficit fulfillment are critical milestones for joining the ERM-2.