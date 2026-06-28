Skydivers' Plane Crash Shakes Tomblaine

Authorities Were Responding To An Incident Involving A Civilian Aircraft In The Town Of Tomblaine In Northeastern France On Sunday

A civilian aircraft has crashed in the town of Tomblaine, located in northeastern France, prompting immediate response from local authorities.

According to the newspaper L'Est Republicain, the aircraft was carrying a group of skydivers when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The crash has raised significant concerns regarding its cause and the potential impacts, as officials begin their investigation.