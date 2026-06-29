AfDB Internal Audit Earns Top Global Quality Certification

The African Development Bank Group's Internal Audit Function has received the Global Quality Certification from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), earning the highest possible rating under the newly introduced Global Internal Audit Standards.

The certification followed an independent External Quality Assessment carried out by IIA Quality Services, which reviewed the effectiveness, independence and overall quality of the Bank's internal audit operations. The Internal Audit Function received a "Fully Achieves" rating, recognising its compliance with the profession's highest international standards.

Recognition reinforces strong governance and accountability

The certification offers independent international confirmation that the Bank's internal audit practices meet globally recognised benchmarks. It also reflects the institution's continued focus on maintaining strong governance, accountability, effective risk management, and sound internal controls across its operations.

Maurice Goddard, the Bank Group's Auditor General, described the achievement as an important milestone. He said the top rating confirms the strength, independence and quality of the Internal Audit Function while reinforcing the Bank's commitment to transparency and good governance.

External assessments help maintain international standards

Under global professional requirements, internal audit functions must undergo an independent quality assessment at least once every five years. These reviews are conducted by qualified external experts who evaluate how well audit teams perform against internationally recognised standards.

The assessment forms an essential part of the internal audit profession's quality assurance framework, helping organisations strengthen oversight, improve performance and maintain confidence among stakeholders. For the African Development Bank Group, the latest certification highlights its continued efforts to uphold high standards of institutional integrity and operational excellence.