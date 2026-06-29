Routine Legal Steps Unveiled: Insights on Adani Case Developments

Raian N. Karanjawala, the Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Company, clarified that the recent order by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Adani case is a routine procedural step in the American legal system. He stressed that it is not an unusual development and must be seen within the context of typical judicial processes.

In a conversation with ANI, Karanjawala explained that while the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) holds significant discretion in determining the continuation or withdrawal of a case, it requires the court's permission to proceed with such actions. He noted that the Adani Group is a client of his firm and explained that, although not an American law specialist, his insights are based on his knowledge of legal proceedings.

Discussing the role of Judge Garaufis, Karanjawala indicated that the judge's responsibilities are confined to ensuring that due legal procedures are adhered to. He asserted that the judge's request for further details from the DOJ forms part of the normal judicial process, not hinting at any adverse opinions, nor is it expected to cause significant procedural delays.