US Judge Seeks DOJ Justification in Adani Case Indictment Dismissal

A US federal judge required the Department of Justice to justify its decision to dismiss charges against Adani and others for alleged securities and wire fraud. Legal experts describe this procedural step as routine, emphasizing the court's limited role in evaluating the DOJ's rationale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST
US Judge Seeks DOJ Justification in Adani Case Indictment Dismissal
US-based lawyer Benjamin A. Gianforti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a move described by legal experts as standard procedure, a US District Court has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to provide further clarification on its motion to dismiss charges against Adani and others in an alleged securities and wire fraud case.

Benjamin A. Gianforti, a US-based attorney, explained that the DOJ's attempt to drop the indictment aligns with Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which permits dismissals with the court's approval. The court's role remains limited, aiming to ensure the decision is legitimate.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis instructed the DOJ to elucidate its reasoning before July 13, 2026. The judge seeks a thorough explanation following the May 18 notification, indicating federal prosecutors' intent to discontinue the case was insufficiently detailed.

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