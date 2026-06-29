US Judge Seeks DOJ Justification in Adani Case Indictment Dismissal

In a move described by legal experts as standard procedure, a US District Court has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to provide further clarification on its motion to dismiss charges against Adani and others in an alleged securities and wire fraud case.

Benjamin A. Gianforti, a US-based attorney, explained that the DOJ's attempt to drop the indictment aligns with Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which permits dismissals with the court's approval. The court's role remains limited, aiming to ensure the decision is legitimate.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis instructed the DOJ to elucidate its reasoning before July 13, 2026. The judge seeks a thorough explanation following the May 18 notification, indicating federal prosecutors' intent to discontinue the case was insufficiently detailed.