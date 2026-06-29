Litton Das Faces Race Against Time for Zimbabwe ODIs

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is doubtful for the first ODI against Zimbabwe due to a calf injury. However, he's expected to return for the subsequent matches. Despite his fitness struggles, Das is included in the squad that captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads for the three-match series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:42 IST
Litton Das Faces Race Against Time for Zimbabwe ODIs
Litton Das (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is battling a Grade I calf injury that leaves him unlikely to feature in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on July 6. However, team officials are optimistic about his participation in the remaining two matches, scheduled for July 9 and 11.

According to team physio Bayzedul Islam Khan, Das's recovery is progressing as expected towards the end of the three-week timeline typical of his injury. Though his participation in the first ODI is nearly impossible, Das could still feature in the latter games if he passes the fitness tests.

Meanwhile, the squad sees the return of captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed the final ODI against Australia due to a concussion. The ODI squad comprises players like Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman, who are already in Zimbabwe preparing for the series.

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