BJP's Chugh Targets Punjab CM Over Sacrilege Bill Controversy
BJP MP Tarun Chugh demands the arrest of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid the sacrilege bill controversy. The Akal Takht summoned Punjab's AAP ministers for discussions on the bill, which amends laws regarding sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Sikh religious authority remains central to the debate.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tarun Chugh on Monday launched a pointed criticism of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding his arrest in connection with the evolving sacrilege debate. Chugh's remarks come in the wake of Sri Akal Takht Sahib summoning ministers and MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the controversial anti-sacrilege bill.
The BJP MP accused Mann of amassing 'sins' and called for the registration of a sacrilege case against him. 'Bhagwant Mann has committed multiple wrongdoings and, in an attempt to cover them, has engaged in further misconduct,' Chugh stated. He urged Mann to abandon his arrogance and respect Sri Akal Takht Sahib's supremacy. The call for arrest came a day after Mann asserted the AAP would comply with the Akal Takht's summons.
Amidst these developments, the discussion swirled around the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Passed by the Punjab Assembly and promptly assented by the Governor, the legislation seeks tougher penalties, including potential life imprisonment, for sacrilegious acts against the holy texts of the Sikh faith. The debate has spotlighted the Akal Takht's authoritative role over such critical religious matters.
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