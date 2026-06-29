Market Resilience Amid U.S.-Iran Diplomacy and Oil Dynamics

European Stocks And Us Futures Ticked Higher On Monday After The Us And Iran Agreed To Halt Recent Hostilities And Renew Talks

European stocks and U.S. futures gained momentum on Monday as the U.S. and Iran agreed to cease their recent hostilities, leading to renewed diplomatic talks. This diplomatic thaw resulted in a drop in oil prices, which had surged following a series of reciprocal strikes between the nations.

Monday's developments followed a tense period of escalations, including an Iranian attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The reconciliation move lifted Europe's STOXX 600 index by 0.1% early in the day, while the futures for the U.S. S&P 500 rose by 0.7%.

Lower oil prices are expected to alleviate some economic pressures globally. However, concerns about inflation continue to loom, with the possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike influencing currency markets. Tech sectors are also on edge, facing valuation issues amid an AI investment surge.