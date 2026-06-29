China's Strategic Export Controls: A New Chapter in Sino-Japanese Relations

China has added 20 Japanese entities, including major defense contractors, to its export control list for dual-use items, aiming to curb Japan's military resurgence. This move, informed by concerns over Japan's remilitarization and nuclear ambitions, is part of ongoing tensions exacerbated by previous defense-related actions of Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Added Japanese Entities On Monday To Its Export Control List For Dualuse Items | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:42 IST
China's Strategic Export Controls: A New Chapter in Sino-Japanese Relations
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In a significant diplomatic maneuver, China announced on Monday the addition of 20 Japanese entities to its export control list for dual-use items, effectively tightening the screws on Japanese firms’ access to crucial materials without prior approval. This decision, attributed to Japan's increasing defense ambitions, marks Beijing's latest move against Tokyo's 'militarism' and nuclear aspirations.

The Chinese commerce ministry disclosed that these measures specifically target Japan's recent defense policies, worsening an already tenuous bilateral relationship. The list includes key Japanese defense players such as the National Institute for Defense Studies and major units of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, raising concerns in Tokyo.

Japan's response was swift, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara denouncing the restrictions as unacceptable and demanding their immediate withdrawal. The ongoing saga underscores the geopolitical tension between the two nations, as Chinese regulations threaten to impact Japan's access to dual-use goods crucial for military advancements.

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