BAT's AI-Driven Workforce Shift: A Bold Move Toward Savings and Transformation

British American Tobacco Said On Monday It Plans To Reduce Its Workforce By About

British American Tobacco announced on Monday its decision to slash 20% of its workforce as it accelerates an AI-powered initiative to reduce costs and enhance profits.

The tobacco company plans to eliminate 5,500 jobs and transition 3,500 roles to third-party firms, such as Accenture, affecting a total of 9,000 positions. Notably, this restructuring move excludes the U.S., BAT's largest market.

The anticipated cost-saving strategy is set to generate £600 million ($793 million) in annual incremental savings by 2028, with £500 million expected by 2027. Regulatory requirements have led to delayed launches of new nicotine products, impacting sales in BAT's primary market.