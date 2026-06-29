BAT's AI-Driven Workforce Shift: A Bold Move Toward Savings and Transformation
British American Tobacco plans to cut 20% of its workforce as part of an AI-driven transformation to curb costs and increase profits. This initiative will affect 9,000 employees through job cuts and role relocations, aiming for significant savings by 2028 amid regulatory hindrances and delayed product launches.
British American Tobacco announced on Monday its decision to slash 20% of its workforce as it accelerates an AI-powered initiative to reduce costs and enhance profits.
The tobacco company plans to eliminate 5,500 jobs and transition 3,500 roles to third-party firms, such as Accenture, affecting a total of 9,000 positions. Notably, this restructuring move excludes the U.S., BAT's largest market.
The anticipated cost-saving strategy is set to generate £600 million ($793 million) in annual incremental savings by 2028, with £500 million expected by 2027. Regulatory requirements have led to delayed launches of new nicotine products, impacting sales in BAT's primary market.