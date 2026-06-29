BAT's Workforce Reductions Amid AI-Driven Transformation

British American Tobacco Said On Monday It Plans To Reduce Its Workforce By About

British American Tobacco announced plans to reduce its workforce by 20%, impacting 9,000 employees, as it embraces an AI-driven transformation aimed at cutting costs and increasing profits.

This strategic move is predicted to yield £600 million in incremental savings annually by 2028. CEO Tadeu Marroco emphasized support for affected employees during this transition.

As traditional tobacco sales decline, BAT is pivoting towards smoking alternatives like Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches. However, regulatory challenges, especially in the U.S., have hindered its market gains against rivals like Philip Morris International.