BAT's Workforce Reductions Amid AI-Driven Transformation

British American Tobacco plans to slash its workforce by 20% as part of an AI-driven transformation to cut costs amid regulatory challenges. The company aims to save £600 million annually by 2028. With traditional tobacco sales on the decline, BAT is focusing on smoking alternatives to reignite growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British American Tobacco Said On Monday It Plans To Reduce Its Workforce By About | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:02 IST
BAT's Workforce Reductions Amid AI-Driven Transformation
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British American Tobacco announced plans to reduce its workforce by 20%, impacting 9,000 employees, as it embraces an AI-driven transformation aimed at cutting costs and increasing profits.

This strategic move is predicted to yield £600 million in incremental savings annually by 2028. CEO Tadeu Marroco emphasized support for affected employees during this transition.

As traditional tobacco sales decline, BAT is pivoting towards smoking alternatives like Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches. However, regulatory challenges, especially in the U.S., have hindered its market gains against rivals like Philip Morris International.

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