European Tech Stocks Surge Amid Ceasefire and AI Advancements

European shares remained stable on Monday, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as investors considered the sustainability of a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East. The pan-European STOXX 600 index held steady, with technology stocks reporting substantial gains, particularly in AI and digital engineering sectors. Meanwhile, crude prices rose slightly amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Steady On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:08 IST
European Tech Stocks Surge Amid Ceasefire and AI Advancements
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European shares showed stability on Monday, bolstered by notable advancements in technology stocks, while market observers weighed the longevity of a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East engineered by the United States and Iran.

The STOXX 600 index maintained a steady position at 636.43 points as technology stocks experienced a significant 1.4% rise, with India’s Persistent making a remarkable bid to acquire Nagarro for €81 per share, pushing its shares to soar by 91%.

Additionally, the tech sector rallied after the previous week's selloff, with chip stocks like Soitec and STMicroelectronics seeing considerable gains, reflecting Europe's modest exposure to AI stocks relative to the U.S. and Asia. Amid the geopolitical tensions, crude prices edged up as European equities showed resilience.

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