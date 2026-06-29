Forest Officials Attacked Amid Anti-Encroachment Efforts in Madhya Pradesh

Five forest officials were seriously injured while attempting to prevent land encroachment in Madhya Pradesh's Gudi Forest Range. The accused attacked them with slingshots and stones. Authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrators, and strict legal action is promised against those responsible for this 'unfortunate' incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:34 IST
Forest Officials Attacked Amid Anti-Encroachment Efforts in Madhya Pradesh
Khandwa Collector and SP are enquiring injured forest officials health condition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring incident on Sunday, five forest officials were severely injured while trying to prevent encroachment on government land in the Gudi Forest Range, Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. Officials reported that the team was conducting routine patrols when they attempted to stop a group allegedly encroaching the forest land, leading to a violent confrontation.

Following the attack, all injured personnel were quickly taken to Khandwa District Hospital. While some who suffered minor injuries were treated and released, others remain hospitalized. High-ranking officials, including Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta and Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, visited the hospital to check on their condition.

Khandwa's SP Agam Jain confirmed a case was filed at Piplod Police Station, identifying around 10 suspects, with efforts under way to arrest them. Jane remarked on the determination of their teams to enforce strict legal action. Similarly, Collector Gupta termed the incident 'very unfortunate' and commended the forest personnel's efforts to safeguard the state's forest resources.

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