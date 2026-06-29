UK Shares Dip Amid Middle East Tensions and Anticipated Burnham Speech

Uk Shares Inched Lower On Monday As Renewed Middle East Hostilities Weighed On Risk Sentiment

On Monday, UK shares edged lower as renewed hostilities in the Middle East impacted investor risk appetite. The market's focus was also on an eagerly awaited speech by Andy Burnham, who many believe is poised to become Britain's next prime minister.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index recorded a small decline, slipping 0.2% by 0949 GMT. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index saw a slight decrease of 0.1%.

This market movement highlights the ongoing sensitivity to geopolitical tensions and the potential implications of domestic political developments.