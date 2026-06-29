TRAI Tests Mobile Network Quality on Jodhpur–Ahmedabad Rail Route

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the results of an Independent Drive Test (IDT) carried out along the Jodhpur–Ahmedabad railway route to evaluate the quality of mobile network services offered by telecom operators. The assessment was conducted on 4 May 2026 across a 456.9-kilometre stretch covering parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The exercise measured real-time performance of voice and data services provided by Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio (RJIL) and Vodafone Idea (VIL). The findings are intended to help consumers understand network quality while encouraging telecom companies to improve their services.

Jio records fastest download speeds while coverage varies

The drive test evaluated several key quality parameters, including network coverage, call setup success rate, dropped calls, download and upload speeds, latency, speech quality and packet loss. Testing was carried out using live voice calls and mobile data sessions across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks with advanced monitoring equipment.

According to the report, Reliance Jio delivered the highest average download speed at 89.61 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 48.53 Mbps. Vodafone Idea recorded an average download speed of 12.71 Mbps, while BSNL registered 7.95 Mbps. For upload performance, Airtel led with an average speed of 11.69 Mbps, followed by Reliance Jio at 9.06 Mbps, Vodafone Idea at 8.81 Mbps and BSNL at 3.76 Mbps.

Coverage gaps also varied across operators. During voice testing, Airtel recorded 1,843 instances of weak signal strength out of 26,319 samples, Reliance Jio reported 685 out of 26,136 samples, Vodafone Idea registered 5,150 out of 25,817 samples and BSNL recorded 7,368 weak-signal samples out of 23,625.

Call quality findings shared with telecom operators

The report found no dropped calls for Airtel and Reliance Jio during the testing period. Vodafone Idea recorded four dropped calls out of 126 successful connections, while BSNL registered 15 dropped calls out of 122 successful calls. The drive covered major stations and towns, including Bhagat Ki Kothi, Luni Junction, Samdari Junction, Jalor, Marwar Bhinmal, Raniwara, Bhildi Junction, Patan and Mahesana Junction.

TRAI said the findings have been shared with the respective telecom service providers for any necessary improvements. The regulator noted that the results reflect network performance only at the time and locations where the drive test was conducted. A detailed report, including maps showing coverage gaps and dropped call locations, has been published on the TRAI website for public access.