British American Tobacco's AI Overhaul: Cost Cuts and Strategic Shifts

British American Tobacco Plans To Cut About Of Its Workforce As It Pursues An Aidriven Overhaul To Lower Costs And Lift Profits Amid Regulatory Challenges And Delayed Launches The Company Said On Monday It Would Cut About

British American Tobacco (BAT) is planning a significant restructuring as it cuts around 20% of its workforce. Announced on Monday, the company aims to reduce costs and increase profits through an AI-driven overhaul amid regulatory challenges.

The company anticipates £600 million in additional annualized savings by 2028, with immediate cuts affecting about 5,500 jobs and moving roughly 3,500 roles to third-party firms, impacting around 9,000 employees in total. The restructuring notably excludes the U.S., BAT's largest market.

BAT's strategy also includes a shift toward smoking alternatives amidst regulatory hurdles and an influx of illegal imports impacting sales and market share. The firm faces challenges from high living costs, rising duties, and tighter regulations in key markets.