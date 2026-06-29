High-Stakes Talks in Doha: U.S. and Iran Seek Resolution Amid Tensions

The U.S. is set to engage in high-level discussions with Iran in Doha, attended by Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This follows recent escalations, despite a ceasefire agreement aimed at resolving conflicts and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Said A Highlevel Meeting On Iran Would Be Held In Doha On Tuesday With President Donald Trumps Top Envoys Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner Attending While Technical Talks Would Also Continue On The Sidelines In A Social Media Post On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:04 IST
High-Stakes Talks in Doha: U.S. and Iran Seek Resolution Amid Tensions
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A critical meeting involving senior U.S. representatives and Iranian officials is scheduled for Tuesday in Doha. President Donald Trump's top envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will participate, with additional technical discussions anticipated.

Trump announced the encounter on social media, noting Iran's request for this engagement but without providing further information. This development comes in the wake of a 14-point memorandum agreed upon in June to cease hostilities and ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains operational.

However, recent retaliatory strikes by both nations have strained the ceasefire. Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to defending commercial vessels while expressing hope for a peaceful resolution as diplomatic efforts intensify.

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