GIFT Nifty Reaches Record High With Unprecedented Contract Value

On June 25, 2026, GIFT Nifty achieved a record with a contract value of USD 21.56 billion, surpassing previous highs. Increased participation and investor trust reflect strong growth in the offshore derivatives platform. NSEIX's trading turnover and leadership in GIFT IFSC mark significant milestones in global market engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:58 IST
GIFT Nifty Reaches Record High With Unprecedented Contract Value
Representational Image (Photo/GIFTCity). Image Credit: ANI

GIFT Nifty hit a historic milestone on June 25, 2026, as contract values soared to a record-breaking USD 21.56 billion, according to GIFT IFSC's official statement. This new peak eclipses the previous high of USD 21.23 billion reached on October 24, 2025, underscoring robust investor interest and engagement with the offshore derivatives platform.

The latest figures reveal a sharp increase in open interest, with 4,46,150 contracts, marking the highest-ever recorded on the platform. The National Stock Exchange International Exchange (NSEIX) has reported significant growth since its full-scale operation commencement on July 3, 2023, accumulating over 69.56 million contracts and achieving a total turnover of USD 3.21 trillion by June 25, 2026.

Officials attribute the continuous rise in open interest and trading activity to growing global investor confidence in GIFT Nifty. Additionally, NSEIX's prominent market position within GIFT IFSC, holding over 99.6% market share, is fortified by exemptions from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities Exchange Commission, thus enabling US customer engagement in derivative contracts.

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