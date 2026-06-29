Trump's Claim of Iran Meeting Sparks Controversy

US President Donald Trump on Monday stirred controversy by claiming that Iran had requested a meeting to resolve escalating tensions over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced the talks would take place in Doha, Qatar, despite Iranian officials denying any scheduled technical meetings.

According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar aims to address recent conflicts over control of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway. A senior US official expressed intent to cease military attacks, commonly referred to as 'kinetic activity,' to allow for diplomatic discussions.

While US and other sources confirmed the planned meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, contradicted reports of imminent technical negotiations. He noted ongoing consultations with Qatar but stated that technical talks would occur only once conditions permit and an agreement on logistics is reached, highlighting the persistent divide between the US and Iran.