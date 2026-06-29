Temporary Cooling Water Rule Exemption for Paks Plant Amid Heatwave
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant receives a temporary exemption from cooling water temperature rules, allowing continued power generation during a record heatwave. The energy minister granted this exemption to prevent a reduction in power output.
In response to a record-breaking heatwave, Hungary's energy minister has provided a crucial temporary exemption to the Paks nuclear power plant. This exemption pertains to downstream cooling water temperature regulations.
The decision aims to sustain power output levels, preventing another significant cut in energy production.
Operators of the plant revealed the exemption was granted on Monday, citing the urgency of maintaining power supply amidst escalating temperatures.