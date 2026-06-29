Temporary Cooling Water Rule Exemption for Paks Plant Amid Heatwave

Hungarys Energy Minister Has Granted A Temporary Exemption For The Paks Nuclear Power Plant From Downstream Cooling Water Temperature Rules To Prevent Another Steep Cut In Power Output Amid A Record Heatwave

In response to a record-breaking heatwave, Hungary's energy minister has provided a crucial temporary exemption to the Paks nuclear power plant. This exemption pertains to downstream cooling water temperature regulations.

The decision aims to sustain power output levels, preventing another significant cut in energy production.

Operators of the plant revealed the exemption was granted on Monday, citing the urgency of maintaining power supply amidst escalating temperatures.