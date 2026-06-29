Market Boost: Nasdaq Soars Amid De-escalating Middle East Tensions and Comcast's Bold Move

U.S. stock index futures, especially the tech-focused Nasdaq 100, rose as Middle East tensions eased, improving investor sentiment. Comcast's plan to split into two companies further boosted the market. However, concerns around AI expenditure and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes introduced market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Rose On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:04 IST
Market Boost: Nasdaq Soars Amid De-escalating Middle East Tensions and Comcast's Bold Move

In a positive turn for the stock market, U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday, largely driven by significant gains in the Nasdaq 100, following a de-escalation of Middle East tensions. This resurgence in investor confidence also benefited from Comcast's announcement of its strategic decision to divide into two separate companies.

A U.S. official revealed on Sunday that the United States and Iran aim to dial down recent hostilities, spurring hopes that a recent peace deal may endure. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the region remains a potential flashpoint, with unpredictable rhetoric occasionally stirring fears of more extensive conflict and rising oil prices.

Market analyst Kyle Rodda pointed out that overtures from the U.S. and Iran are stabilizing oil prices and supporting stocks. However, AI investments are inciting investor caution, as seen in the recent semiconductors selloff and Apple’s lagging premarket performance after raising iPad and MacBook prices. Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds the Federal Reserve's expected rate hike, keeping inflation concerns and market dynamics under scrutiny.

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