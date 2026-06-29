Women in Real Estate: Shattering Ceilings at NAREDCO Mahi 2026

The 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026 in New Delhi celebrated women's leadership in real estate under the theme "Breaking the Perception Ceiling." The event emphasized women's transformative potential in nation-building, launched empowerment initiatives, and held discussions on sustainable urban development and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST
Women in Real Estate: Shattering Ceilings at NAREDCO Mahi 2026
Impact to Inspiration! Women Shaping the Nation for Viksit Bharat 2047 Take Centre Stage at 5th NAREDCO Mahi Convention. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi recently hosted the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026, a landmark event celebrating the pivotal role of women in the real estate sector. Held at Yashobhoomi, the convention united industry leaders under the banner of "Breaking the Perception Ceiling: Women Shaping the Nation for Viksit Bharat 2047."

The convention was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp-lighting attended by top dignitaries, including Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister of Labour & Employment. It symbolized a collective pledge to enhance women's roles in real estate, encouraging economic growth and leadership. Esteemed speakers like Smriti Irani emphasized the critical role women play as architects of the nation's future.

Discussions addressed gender equality, with notable sessions like a fireside chat involving Smriti Irani and Smt. Smita Patil, and impactful talks by figures such as Smt. Geeta Phogat and Captain Shivani Kalra. Initiatives were launched to empower women, including "SkillHER by NAREDCO Mahi." Panels explored sustainable cities, skilling, and the evolving dynamics of real estate leadership, reinforcing the vision of an inclusive India.

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