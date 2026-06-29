Enzo Maresca: The New Maestro at Manchester City's Helm

Manchester City has appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager to replace the outgoing Pep Guardiola. Maresca, previously an assistant under Guardiola and a successful manager elsewhere, takes on the challenge of sustaining the club's dominance in English football. His career has seen him achieve promotions and clubs' successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester City Have Appointed Enzo Maresca As Manager To Replace Departing Coach Pep Guardiola Next Season | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:46 IST
Enzo Maresca: The New Maestro at Manchester City's Helm
Enzo Maresca

Manchester City has appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, succeeding Pep Guardiola, the Premier League club disclosed on Monday.

Maresca, signing a three-year deal, is no stranger to the City structure, having coached their youth team and served as an assistant to Guardiola during City's illustrious 2018-19 campaign. "Managing Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me," said Maresca.

The 46-year-old manager has had a brief stint at Parma and a significant role at Leicester City, leading them back to the Premier League. His notable work at Chelsea proved his mettle, clinching a fourth-place finish along with winning the Conference League and Club World Cup.

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