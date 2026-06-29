An Expolitical Prisoner From Belarus On Monday Raised Doubts About Easing Sanctions On The Eastern European Country In Return For Releasing Political Prisoners As Long As Repression And New Arrests Continue Katsiaryna Andreyeva

Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva expressed skepticism on Monday regarding the strategy of easing sanctions on Belarus in return for political prisoner releases, especially with continued repression in the country.

After being released in March among 250 political prisoners as Belarus sought normalization of ties with the U.S., Andreyeva stressed the importance of genuine human rights improvements. She firmly opposed exchanging one political prisoner for another and advocated for ending new arrests and reforming penal code provisions.

Andreyeva served over five years in detention, enduring harsh conditions including solitary confinement. Her husband, Ihar Ilyash, and 950 others remain imprisoned. The U.N. Human Rights Council discussed these issues and ongoing human rights violations in Belarus while considering its international obligations.