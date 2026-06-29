Delhi Launches 'Cooperative Week 2026' to Empower Communities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi - Cooperative Week 2026' at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, emphasizing five years since the Ministry of Cooperation's inception by the Indian government. A Cooperative Awareness Van was also launched to enhance awareness of the cooperative movement across Delhi.

The week-long initiative, organized by the Department of Cooperation, features a variety of activities such as outreach programs, seminars, and tree planting efforts designed to boost public participation in the cooperative sector. Officials, including Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh and other dignitaries, attended the program.

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the broader societal impact of cooperation, stating it transcends economic frameworks to foster social participation and collective growth. Cooperation Minister Singh remarked on efforts to modernize and enhance cooperative institutions with technology and transparent governance, aiming for greater accountability and efficiency.