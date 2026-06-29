India to Lead Statistical Renaissance: Minister Rao Inderjit Singh

India is set to utilize its statistical expertise to aid neighboring countries in constructing credible statistical systems, a move aimed at fostering evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development. Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, highlighted this initiative during an interview with ANI on Monday.

Marking the 20th National Statistics Day, Singh reiterated the importance of reliable data, reflecting on the contributions of statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, known as the architect of India's modern statistical system. The annual event brings together statistical experts from across India and international participants to discuss fortifying India's statistical ecosystem and promoting data-driven policymaking.

Singh emphasized India's statistical competency should extend beyond its borders to support developing countries, facilitating informed policy decisions and fostering development. He noted the government's commitment, led by Prime Minister Modi, to prioritize high-quality data for evidence-based governance, underpinning long-term development goals.