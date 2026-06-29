Violence in Nigerian Schools: A Disturbing Abduction During Exams

Gunmen Burst Into A School In Northeastern Nigeria And Abducted Students As They Were Sitting Exams On Monday Morning

Gunmen invaded a school in Lassa, northeastern Nigeria, on Monday morning, abducting students during their exams, according to police reports. The attackers fired numerous shots as they stormed Government Day Secondary School.

Borno State has become a focal point for Islamist insurgency activities, with criminal groups frequently kidnapping individuals for ransom. Law enforcement and agencies are combing nearby forests in a desperate effort to recover the students, who were taking their National Examinations Council exams at the time.

Officials are still attempting to determine the number of students who were abducted, as some remain missing following the attack that began around 9 a.m. Nigeria is facing multiple security threats that extend beyond the northeastern jihadist insurgency.