Europe Scorched by Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Climate Crisis Unfolds

Italy And The Balkans Felt The Impact On Monday Of A Recordbreaking Heatwave That Has Caused Hundreds Of Excess Deaths And Disrupted Daily Life Across The Continent For More Than A Week

Europe is in the grip of a historic heatwave causing significant distress and raising alarm across the continent. Record-breaking temperatures have been recorded, with fatalities and infrastructure damage reported.

In Italy and the Balkans, severe weather warnings have been issued, while the U.S. braces for similar conditions. Authorities report that climate change has heightened the likelihood of such extreme weather events.

Despite slight temperature dips in Western Europe, the threat of renewed heat remains. Italy continues to be particularly affected, with temperatures forecasted to rise further, intensifying the risk of wildfires and health crises.