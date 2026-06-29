Nitin Nabin Applauds President Murmu's Trailblazing Journey

BJP National President Nitin Nabin praised President Droupadi Murmu for her monumental rise from a tribal background to the pinnacle of India's constitutional hierarchy. In his speech in Warangal, Telangana, Nabin expressed that her journey represents India's respect for tribal communities' struggles and dignity.

Nabin emphasized the significance of a tribal woman assuming the presidency, asserting that Murmu's life symbolizes national recognition of tribal sacrifices. He remarked that President Murmu sends a profound message of reverence to the world regarding the contribution of tribal citizens.

The BJP leader also commemorated tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and shared his personal connection with Ranchi, Munda's birthplace. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring tribal community contributions and highlighted the ongoing BJP outreach in Telangana focused on tribal empowerment.