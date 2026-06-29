Relentless Heatwave Grips Europe and Balkans, Unleashing Wildfires and Health Crises
A record-breaking heatwave is affecting Europe and the Balkans, causing excess deaths and wildfires. The National Weather Service warns of severe heat across the U.S. Pilgrims sought shade in Rome as intense temperatures persisted. In Croatia and Serbia, red alerts were issued, while France reported 1,000 excess deaths.
Europe and the Balkans are reeling under a relentless heatwave, which has resulted in hundreds of excess deaths and widespread wildfires, disrupting daily life for over a week. The intense heat is expected to continue, raising concerns over increased health risks, especially among vulnerable groups without sufficient cooling.
In the U.S., the National Weather Service has cautioned about dangerous temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s Fahrenheit across central and eastern regions. Authorities warn that prolonged high temperatures, combined with limited nighttime respite, may elevate the risk of heat-related illnesses.
Pilgrims visiting the Vatican used fans and umbrellas for relief as temperatures soared. In Croatia, firefighting efforts continue on the island of Vis, while red alerts persist in countries including Serbia and Albania. The heatwave's severity has been linked to human-induced climate change, with scientists suggesting this level of intensity would be nearly impossible without it.
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