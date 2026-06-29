Delhi Power Grid Triumphs Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave Demand

As Delhi battles extreme summer heat, its power grid is tested like never before. Despite reaching a record power demand of 8,748 MW, strategic planning and technological advancements by distribution utilities have ensured stable electricity supply across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:08 IST
Delhi Power Grid Triumphs Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave Demand
Representational Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi's power grid faces unprecedented demands, with Monday marking a historical peak at 8,748 MW, announced by the Delhi State Load Despatch Center (SLDC). This surpasses the previous high recorded on June 19, 2024, highlighting the pressing need for robust energy management strategies.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), one of the city's key utilities, met its personal record by sustaining a 2,497 MW power demand on June 29, 2026. A spokesperson from Tata Power-DDL emphasized the company's commitment to a stable power supply across its network during this challenging period.

The utility has adopted a dual strategy combining long-term planning with short-term procurement measures, utilized bilateral agreements, and engaged in power exchanges to uphold supply reliability. Advanced technologies, including machine learning models, play a crucial role in ensuring seamless service to millions in Delhi.

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