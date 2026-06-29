Historic Win: India Clinches Bronze at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026
India celebrates a momentous achievement as Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honors the national volleyball team for securing the first-ever bronze at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. Mandaviya highlights the country's growing sports prowess and anticipates a bright future in international volleyball.
In a historic moment for Indian sports, the national men's volleyball team clinched their first-ever bronze medal in the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, congratulated the team in Gandhinagar, praising the players and coaching staff for this remarkable feat.
Mandaviya emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem through strategic planning, talent development, and increased international exposure. He noted that India's ability to host the tournament and secure a podium finish underscores the country's growing capabilities in global sports.
The team, led by Captain Jerome Vinith Charles and coached by Serbia's Dragan Mihailovic, showcased resilience and excellence throughout the tournament, ultimately defeating Bahrain to win bronze. This success not only elevates India's ranking to World No. 42 but also inspires a new generation of athletes.
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